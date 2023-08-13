Ted Cruz Calls David Weiss Appointment in Hunter Biden Case ‘Disgraceful’ Despite Requesting It a Year Ago

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing David Weiss as special counsel in a Hunter Biden investigation despite requesting that very appointment less than a year before.

Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, is the U.S. attorney overseeing the Hunter Biden probe and his special counsel designation gives him expanded powers.

Cruz told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo though that he's been less than enthused about Weiss' handling of the Biden probe and called his new appointment a "cover up."

"He is a wildly inappropriate person to be a special counsel. We should have a special counsel," he said, accusing Weiss of "covering up" Hunter Biden's crimes for five years.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks on Title 42 immigration policy on May 3, 2023 in Washington, DC Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A years-long Department of Justice probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings ended with a plea agreement seeing him plead guilty to multiple tax evasion charges and a gun charge.

The plea agreement fell part amid Republican lawmaker-led investigations accusing both Hunter Biden and his father President Joe Biden of corruption. The president has denied any direct knowledge of his son's foreign business dealings.

Cruz called for a special counsel to investigate Garland and another to probe the president himself.

Cruz's tune on Weiss has changed in the last year as in a September letter he asked Garland to expand the attorney's powers by designating him special counsel. The Texas senator was one of the lawmakers to sign the request from Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

"We the undersigned write to request that United States Attorney David C. Weiss be extended special counsel protections and authorities to conduct the Hunter Biden investigation," the letter reads.