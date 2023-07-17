Teamsters President Asks White House Not To Get Involved if UPS Workers Strike - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Teamsters President Asks White House Not To Get Involved if UPS Workers Strike

The delivery company and labor union have only until July 31 to finalize a contract for thousands of workers

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Teamsters labor union said it won a new contract for UPS drivers on Tuesday.TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The president of the Teamsters labor union said he's asked the White House to not get involved should thousands of UPS workers decide to strike at the end of the month.

The union represents more than 300,000 UPS workers and they have yet to finalize a contract with the delivery company ahead of a July 31 deadline. The union has threatened a strike as the two sides have failed to make a deal materialize.

"My neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement and you had nothing to do with it — you just kept walking," Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told members on Sunday, according to Fox Business.

The union leader said they "don't need anybody to get involved in this fight."

Read More

"The White House shouldn’t be concerned with the Teamsters," he said. "They should be concerned with Corporate America, which continues to make billions upon billions of dollars off the sweat of our members. We’re not going to allow anybody to implement a contract."

UPS has begun training nonunion workers in anticipation of a strike.

"While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers' packages if the Teamsters choose to strike," the company said in a statement.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.