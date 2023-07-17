Teamsters President Asks White House Not To Get Involved if UPS Workers Strike

The president of the Teamsters labor union said he's asked the White House to not get involved should thousands of UPS workers decide to strike at the end of the month.
The union represents more than 300,000 UPS workers and they have yet to finalize a contract with the delivery company ahead of a July 31 deadline. The union has threatened a strike as the two sides have failed to make a deal materialize.
"My neighborhood where I grew up in Boston, if two people had a disagreement and you had nothing to do with it — you just kept walking," Teamsters President Sean O’Brien told members on Sunday, according to Fox Business.
The union leader said they "don't need anybody to get involved in this fight."
"The White House shouldn’t be concerned with the Teamsters," he said. "They should be concerned with Corporate America, which continues to make billions upon billions of dollars off the sweat of our members. We’re not going to allow anybody to implement a contract."
UPS has begun training nonunion workers in anticipation of a strike.
"While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers' packages if the Teamsters choose to strike," the company said in a statement.
