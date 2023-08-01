Tanya Chutkan, An Obama Appointee, Will Preside Over Trump’s Third Criminal Trial 

Tanya Chutkan will be the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s third criminal trial stemming from charges filed against him by a federal grand jury Tuesday.
A former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama in 2014, Chutkan now serves as a U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C.
Prior to her nomination, Chutkan served as a trial attorney and supervisor at the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia and was a partner at Boies, Schiller & Flexner.
Over the course of her career, Chutkan has been involved in various high-profile cases and has previously dealt with Trump.
- When Will Trump Appear In Court Today For Third Indictment?
- Trump Blasts Special Counsel Jack Smith: Attempting to Take Away ‘My FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS’
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Trump Faces 3 Criminal Trials in 2024: Which Goes First Remains an Open Question
- DeSantis Lashes Out at DC Grand Jury Following Trump Indictment: ‘Reflective of the Swamp Mentality’
In January 2023, she denied his plea to withhold records from the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on the basis that his executive power ‘exists in perpetuity.” In her ruling, which was subsequently upheld by both the D.C. Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court, she wrote: “But presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not president.”
Chutkan has gained the reputation of taking a hard line with Jan. 6 defendants, serving longer-than-asked-for sentences in seven cases, matching department requests in four others, and sent 11 rioters who have come before her to jail.
Chutkan will now face Trump this Friday at the federal courthouse after it was announced by the Justice Department in a statement that Trump has been summoned to the District following the news of the indictment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena For Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics