Suspense Looms Over Support for House Spending Bills Ahead of Key Vote

House Republicans may lack the votes needed to adopt a procedural measure that would allow them to begin floor debate on the first of 12 annual must-pass spending bills.



The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on a rule that sets up floor debate on the veterans-related spending bill. But GOP leaders have yet to convince enough ultraconservatives seeking to cut spending across the other bills to let the veterans measure — which is being spared from the spending axe — sail through while they negotiate the others.

"There's still outstanding issues, so I can't really speak to that at the moment," Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Messenger when asked if the members of his group who want to slash spending across other bills would vote for the rule on the veterans measure.

"I can't speak for everybody," he added. "I just know that there are unresolved issues and as long as there's unresolved issues, people are going to vote accordingly."

Perry told The Messenger last week he would vote against any procedural rule to bring spending bills to the floor if the funding levels are not reduced across all 12 bills.

GOP leaders on Monday provided Freedom Caucus members with a spreadsheet detailing "notional" spending cuts that would bring down total spending across the bills to the $1.47 trillion level the ultraconservatives are seeking.

But Perry said Monday evening that he still wanted more details on how the cuts would be implemented, specifically "a plan that shows how we get there, what the messaging is going to be, what are our priorities, what are we going to fight on on policy."

Other Freedom Caucus members share Perry's concerns. GOP leaders cannot afford more than four defections on the rule, since Democrats do not vote to help Republicans bring bills to the floor.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., told reporters Wednesday morning she would vote against the rule as part of her continued protest on all such procedural votes expressing her frustration at GOP leaders for not doing enough to curb spending.

"I think we need to still formalize our processes of dealing with more effectively on all of the debt and spending and revenues," she said. "You need to start adding up some debits and credits and reconciling them."

Spartz said she's met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the matter and they're "working on resolutions" but she's not satisfied enough to end her protest yet.

GOP leaders seemed to acknowledge Wednesday morning they had yet to shore up enough votes to adopt the rule on the veterans bill.

"We'll see," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said. "The discussions are going on right now."

Emmer said "everybody is working in good faith" and suggested a solution is still feasible.

"There are issues that have to be resolved, and they're being resolved," he said.

Other Republicans predicted the rule on the veterans bill would ultimately be adopted.

"The top line has been agreed to" on the veterans' spending bill, Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said. "The others are being worked through right now."

In addition to the veterans measure, GOP leaders are also hoping to pass an agriculture spending bill this week before the chamber departs for its summer recess.

"It's not looking real good on that right now," Hern said.

The agriculture spending bill is caught up in the broader debate about cuts but there are other issues as well.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., a moderate from a district President Joe Biden won in 2020, said he plans to vote against the agriculture measure because it includes a provision to nullify a Food and Drug Administration decision to allow certified pharmacies to mail the abortion drug mifepristone to patients.

"I have obviously concerns regarding some of the identified cuts, but I've made clear that the prohibition on over the counter birth control is not something that I can support," he said.