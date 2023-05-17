Suspect in Attack Against Connolly Staffers Now Facing Federal Charge

Xuan Kha Tran Pham, the suspect accused of using a baseball bat to attack staffers for Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., is facing a federal charge on top of the existing state charges against him, according to an affidavit on Tuesday.

In the affidavit, a special agent for the FBI said she believed Pham "forcibly assaulted an employee of the United States," a violation of a federal statute.

In addition to this charge, the U.S. Capitol Police wrote on Monday that Pham is facing charges for one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of malicious wounding.

Pham is accused of attacking two staffers—an intern and a senior aide—in Connolly's office on Monday with a baseball bat.

Following the attack, Connolly wrote in a statement that "both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."