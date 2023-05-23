The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Surgeon General: More Evidence Social Media Use is Bad for Kids

    Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a report encouraging parents to reduce online time for children.

    Alec Dent
    Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued an advisory Tuesday, warning there are “ample indicators” that social media has a negative impact on adolescent health.

    “At this time, we do not yet have enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents,” wrote Murthy. “We must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms.”

    Murthy noted that social media use can have some benefits for adolescents–connecting groups of people with similar interests and creating a space for self-expression. But his message that the harm may outweigh the good was clear. He cited studies that show social media can lead to lower self-esteem for youth, along with increasing instances of eating disorders and depressive symptoms.

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during the United States Conference of Mayors 91st Winter Meeting January 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.
    (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Add to that that two-thirds of children online are exposed to hate content, Murthy said.

    Murthy ended the report by outlining areas that still need to be explored: determining how social media affects dopamine pathways in minors, what type of content is most harmful, and how online interactions compare with in-person ones in terms of social health benefits

    The surgeon general recommended, among other things, lawmakers increase the standard of data privacy for children online and that parents reduce electronic time.

