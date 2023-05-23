Surgeon General: More Evidence Social Media Use is Bad for Kids

Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued an advisory Tuesday, warning there are “ample indicators” that social media has a negative impact on adolescent health.

“At this time, we do not yet have enough evidence to determine if social media is sufficiently safe for children and adolescents,” wrote Murthy. “We must acknowledge the growing body of research about potential harms.”

Murthy noted that social media use can have some benefits for adolescents–connecting groups of people with similar interests and creating a space for self-expression. But his message that the harm may outweigh the good was clear. He cited studies that show social media can lead to lower self-esteem for youth, along with increasing instances of eating disorders and depressive symptoms.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Add to that that two-thirds of children online are exposed to hate content, Murthy said.

Murthy ended the report by outlining areas that still need to be explored: determining how social media affects dopamine pathways in minors, what type of content is most harmful, and how online interactions compare with in-person ones in terms of social health benefits

The surgeon general recommended, among other things, lawmakers increase the standard of data privacy for children online and that parents reduce electronic time.