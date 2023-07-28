Supreme Court’s Student Loan Ruling Will Lower US Deficit, White House Projects
The White House expects to spend $259 billion less than it originally planned
The Supreme Court's decision striking down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will help cut the U.S. deficit, according to a new White House projection Friday.
The White House expects it will spend $259 billion less without the student debt relief plan in place, from $1.569 trillion to $1.543 trillion. This was the Office of Management and Budget's first review since the Supreme Court's June ruling.
The ruling was initially expected to result in a deficit reduction of $400 billion. But part of the money originally allocated for student loan forgiveness will be used to pay the administration's income-driven loan repayment program.
“There is clear evidence that the President’s economic plan — Bidenomics — is growing our economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down,” Shalanda Young, Biden’s budget director, said in a statement.
- Ahead of Supreme Court’s Student Loans Ruling, Advocates Fear Another ‘Dobbs-Style’ Response From White House
- 40 Million Anxious Student-Loan Borrowers Await a Supreme Court Ruling
- Texas, Florida, California Have Most Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness: White House
- Biden To Seek Alternative Path For Student Loan Relief After Supreme Court Ruling
- Biden To Unveil New Measures To Protect Student Loan Borrowers Following SCOTUS Ruling
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics