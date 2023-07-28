Supreme Court’s Student Loan Ruling Will Lower US Deficit, White House Projects

The Supreme Court's decision striking down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will help cut the U.S. deficit, according to a new White House projection Friday.

The White House expects it will spend $259 billion less without the student debt relief plan in place, from $1.569 trillion to $1.543 trillion. This was the Office of Management and Budget's first review since the Supreme Court's June ruling.

The ruling was initially expected to result in a deficit reduction of $400 billion. But part of the money originally allocated for student loan forgiveness will be used to pay the administration's income-driven loan repayment program.

“There is clear evidence that the President’s economic plan — Bidenomics — is growing our economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down,” Shalanda Young, Biden’s budget director, said in a statement.