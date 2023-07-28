Supreme Court’s Student Loan Ruling Will Lower US Deficit, White House Projects - The Messenger
Supreme Court’s Student Loan Ruling Will Lower US Deficit, White House Projects

The White House expects to spend $259 billion less than it originally planned

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The Supreme Court's decision striking down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will help cut the U.S. deficit, according to a new White House projection Friday.

The White House expects it will spend $259 billion less without the student debt relief plan in place, from $1.569 trillion to $1.543 trillion. This was the Office of Management and Budget's first review since the Supreme Court's June ruling.

The ruling was initially expected to result in a deficit reduction of $400 billion. But part of the money originally allocated for student loan forgiveness will be used to pay the administration's income-driven loan repayment program.

“There is clear evidence that the President’s economic plan — Bidenomics — is growing our economy from the middle out and bottom up, not the top down,” Shalanda Young, Biden’s budget director, said in a statement.

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden makes a statement about the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action in higher education in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
