Supreme Court Weakens Clean Water Act in Landmark Decision

The Supreme Court on Thursday narrowed the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate wetlands and waterways under the Clean Water Act.



The ruling in Sackett v. EPA will limit the extent of water covered under the law, one of the country's bedrock environmental statutes, in a blow that environmental advocates have been dreading for several years.



The decision means that some wetlands historically regulated under the Clean Water Act will no longer be subject to the law, “with significant repercussions for water quality and flood control throughout the United States,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a dissent from the majority opinion authored by his fellow conservative justices.

The case centered around a plot of land in Idaho, where in 2007 Michael and Chantell Sackett began backfilling a wetland area in preparation to build a home. The EPA soon ordered a halt to the construction project, arguing that the wetlands constituted "navigable waters" and were thus subject to protections under the Clean Water Act. Sackett sued in 2008, and after a number of legal twists and turns the Supreme Court heard the case in October 2022.

How the court split

All the justices ruled in favor of the Sacketts, agreeing that their land did not qualify as protected under the Clean Water Act. But the justices split over a test the conservative majority set forth for deciding what is governed by the act.



In a decision written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by Justices John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett, the majority held that wetlands subject to EPA regulation must have a "continuous surface connection" to more obvious bodies of water such as lakes or rivers.

The court's three liberal justices – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson – were joined by the conservative Kavanaugh in a rebuttal to the majority, arguing that the decision rewrites a key term of the law. "To be faithful to the statutory text, we cannot interpret 'adjacent' wetlands to be the same thing as 'adjoining' wetlands," Kavanaugh wrote.

In a separate concurrence joined by Sotomayor and Jackson, Kagan wrote that the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers have recognized a broader definition of “adjacent” for the half-century since the Clean Water Act was passed. Wetlands perform critical functions of filtering and purifying surface runoff and other water even when they are separate from a lake or river by some barrier, like a dune or levee.

“Small wonder, then, that the Act — as written, rather than as read today — covers wetlands with that kind of connection,” Kagan wrote. “Congress chose just the word needed to meet the Act’s objective.”

What it means

In his response to the majority, Kavanaugh noted that “the scientific evidence overwhelmingly demonstrates that wetlands separated from covered waters … by berms or barriers, for example, still play an important role in protecting neighboring and downstream waters.”



Wetland areas the court’s majority said cannot be regulated under the Clean Water Act play a vital role in the environment, he added, “including by filtering pollutants, storing water and providing flood control.”

Removing legal protections for that category of wetlands could impair water quality and make it harder to protect against floods, Kavanaugh said.

Environmental advocates decried the ruling. The environmental law nonprofit Earthjustice called it "a catastrophic loss for water protections across the country." Manish Bapna, the president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said the decision will cause “incalculable harm.”

“The Supreme Court ripped the heart out of the law we depend on to protect American waters and wetlands,” he said in a statement. “States should quickly strengthen their own laws. Congress needs to act to restore protections for all our waters.”



Opponents of environmental regulation cheered the ruling. "Today is a great day for property rights, federalism, and the environment," said Daren Bakst, deputy director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute's Center for Energy and Environment. "For decades, the EPA and Corps have tried to use the Clean Water Act as a way to regulate almost every water imaginable. The Court has finally helped to put an end to this abuse."

Sackett v. EPA comes a year after the Supreme Court took aim at the country’s other foundational environmental law, the Clean Air Act. In West Virginia v. EPA, the court limited the agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases under that statute, in a blow to the Biden Administration’s climate change goals. The EPA released a new attempt at such regulation earlier this month, which will also face bumpy legal challenges.