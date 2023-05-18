Supreme Court Sides With Google and Twitter in Challenges to Internet Liability Shield

The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Google and Twitter in a case centered on claims their social-media platforms "aided and abetted" terrorists.

In doing so, the court sidestepped a separate legal challenge to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 law that protects internet companies from lawsuits related to content users share on their platforms.

“The fact that some bad actors took advantage of these platforms is insufficient to state a claim that defendants knowingly gave substantial assistance and thereby aided and abetted those wrongdoers’ acts,” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court in a unanimous opinion in the first case, Twitter v. Taamneh.

“We are pleased that the Court did not address or weaken Section 230, which remains an essential part of the architecture of the modern internet and will continue to enable user access to online platforms," said David Greene, civil liberties director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Patrick Toomey, deputy director of the ACLU's National Security Project, praised the decision. "Today’s decisions should be commended for recognizing that the rules we apply to the internet should foster free expression, not suppress it,” he said.

This was the first time the Supreme Court had taken up a case challenging Section 230, which functions as a broad liability shield for news and social-media sites. The law has been fiercely criticized by Republicans and Democrats for different reasons, but lawmakers for years have failed to arrive at a legislative solution to their objections.

Intertwined cases

The two cases at issue – Twitter v. Taamneh and Gonzalez v. Google – both examined whether companies that host or recommend terrorism-related content should be liable for doing so.

The court ruled 9-0 in Taamneh that such claims cannot be brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act, rejecting arguments put forward by the family of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian citizen who died in 2017 during an ISIS-affilitated attack in Istanbul. Alassaf’s family sued Google and Twitter alleging both should be held liable for terrorism content on their platforms under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorsm Act.

In light of that verdict, the Supreme Court vacated a lower court ruling in the second case, Gonzalez v. Google, which rested on similar arguments. In an unsigned decision, the justices sent the case back to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is likely to dismiss it.

That suit was filed by the family of Nohemi Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen killed in a 2015 terrorist attack in Paris. The terrorist group ISIS later claimed responsibility in a written statement and a video. Gonzalez’s father claims that Google aided and abetted terrorism by allowing the group to use its YouTube platform “to recruit members, plan terrorist attacks, issue terrorist threats, instill fear, and intimidate civilian populations,” and that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm helped spread ISIS’s message.

A law under fire from all sides

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the two cases late last year, at a time of fierce debate over social media companies’ handling of misinformation and hate speech — and calls from prominent figures in both political parties to revise Section 230, albeit for different reasons.



They include Justice Clarence Thomas, an outspoken critic of the law and how it has been interpreted; when the court rejected another Section 230 suit last year, Thomas wrote that the law has inappropriately “granted sweeping immunity on some of the largest companies in the world.”

Jeff Kosseff, an associate professor of cyber law at the U.S. Naval Academy and leading scholar on Section 230, said the latest verdicts likely won't spur action by Congress.



"I've already been asked twice today if SCOTUS's punt in Gonzalez increases the chances of 230 amendments in Congress," he tweeted. "Maybe slightly, but the proposals -- and visions for platform moderation -- are wildly different. I don't see much consensus."