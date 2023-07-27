Supreme Court Allows Mountain Valley Pipeline Construction to Resume

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Mountain Valley Pipeline to continue with the construction of a section that had been previously halted due to legal battles over the pipeline's environmental impact.
Construction had been frozen since mid-July, when the appeals court blocked it in order to review federal approvals. The Mountain Valley Pipeline then filed the emergency request, which the Supreme Court just granted.
The pipeline, which would carry gas hundreds of miles from West Virginia to Virginia, has the backing of the Biden administration and Congress. They approved language in the debt ceiling deal enacted in May that declared that the pipeline’s completion was “required in the national interest” at the urging of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.
On Thursday, Manchin praised the Supreme Court's decision.
"I am relieved that the highest court in the land has upheld the law Congress passed and the President signed," Manchin said.
Construction of the pipeline began in 2018, but has faced a series of legal challenges from environmental groups worried about the project's potential to increase heat-trapping carbon emissions and the pipeline's effect on local wildlife and water quality.
