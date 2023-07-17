Super PAC Backing DeSantis Takes Aim At Trump For First Time In Iowa Ad 

A super PAC backing Ron DeSantis is attacking Donald Trump for the first time in a new ad in Iowa.

The 30-second ad from Never Back Down focused on Trump’s recent comments regarding the state’s Republican Governor over her decision not to back a candidate in the primaries.

The ad calls Gov. Kim Reynolds “a conservative champion.”

“Why is Donald Trump attacking her?” the ad said. “Trump should attack Democrats, not Republicans. What happened to Donald Trump?”

The ad is the first time pro-DeSantis forces have taken aim at the former president, who is expected to be the closest challenger to the two-term Florida gov.

The new ad comes amid disappointing poll numbers and staff shedding.