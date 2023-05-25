Sununu: Republicans Calling for National Abortion Ban Are ‘Screwing’ the Party

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu blasted Republicans pushing for a national abortion ban.
During a Thursday appearance on “The View,” co-host Joy Behar asked Sununu about abortion, which he said was one issue the two likely agree on.
The governor told "The View" co-hosts that abortion laws should be kept at a state level. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, states have been free to adopt their own abortion restrictions.
"Understand, this isn't a war that's going to be won by pro-life or pro-choice. Every state is going to be a little bit different,” Sununu said.
He added that it's an issue that is affecting his party's success. “At the end of the day, any Republican talking about a national abortion ban is just screwing the party over altogether and I really mean that,” he said.
“We don't trust you,” Behar responded. “We don't trust Republicans on this. They can go out there and say, 'I'm pro-choice,' and then when they get in, they're not. I don't believe. I don't trust them.”
“Well, look at me,” Sununu said.
The governor has previously stated he’s looking at a possible run in 2024, which would pit him against former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and others.
