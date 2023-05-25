The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Sununu: Republicans Calling for National Abortion Ban Are ‘Screwing’ the Party

    The Republican New Hampshire governor has been mulling jumping into the 2024 against Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and others.

    Zachary Leeman
    Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

    Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu blasted Republicans pushing for a national abortion ban.

    During a Thursday appearance on “The View,” co-host Joy Behar asked Sununu about abortion, which he said was one issue the two likely agree on.

    The governor told "The View" co-hosts that abortion laws should be kept at a state level. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, states have been free to adopt their own abortion restrictions. 

    "Understand, this isn't a war that's going to be won by pro-life or pro-choice. Every state is going to be a little bit different,” Sununu said. 

    He added that it's an issue that is affecting his party's success. “At the end of the day, any Republican talking about a national abortion ban is just screwing the party over altogether and I really mean that,” he said. 

    “We don't trust you,” Behar responded. “We don't trust Republicans on this. They can go out there and say, 'I'm pro-choice,' and then when they get in, they're not. I don't believe. I don't trust them.”

    “Well, look at me,” Sununu said. 

    The governor has previously stated he’s looking at a possible run in 2024, which would pit him against former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and others. 

