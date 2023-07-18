Students Blame GOP, Supreme Court for Lack of Debt Forgiveness: Poll
Only 17% of young Americans polled agreed with the Supreme Court's decision to knock down President Biden's plan
Young Americans are primarily blaming the lack of a student debt relief plan on the Supreme Court and Republicans, according to a new poll.
Data collected by Generation Lab and provided exclusively to Axios this week showed most respondents blaming the high court for "student loans not being forgiven" at 47%, followed by 38% placing the blame on the GOP.
The Supreme Court shot down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan last month. They also gutted affirmative action policies in college admissions, earning pushback on both decisions from Democrats and the president.
According to the Generation Lab poll, only 10% of the college students polled blamed Biden for the plan failing, while 5% said Democrats were responsible.
The president has said he will try and find alternative paths to provide relief to students facing mounting student loan bills.
A majority of the respondents in the poll did not approve of the Supreme Court's decision. Just 17% said they backed the ruling.
The Generation Lab poll was conducted between July 12-17 among 783 college students and recent graduates across the country.
