Stormy Daniels Regrets Coming Forward with Trump Affair Allegation
Donald Trump is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records related to an alleged hush money payment to Daniels.
Stormy Daniels said she now regrets coming forward with details of an alleged affair with Donald Trump and claimed the former president's supporters recently attacked her horse.
The adult film actress relayed her remorse during a Wednesday interview with Good Morning Britain.
“As you sat down this morning, you said to us, ‘It’s pointless. It’s winless. I now regret speaking out.’ Why?” co-host Susanna Reid asked Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Daniels replied that she wanted to set an example for her daughter to teach her that people “in power can’t bully you or control you.”
Asked why she’s since become disheartened, Daniels said there’s no interest in the truth.
“When you show people the actual facts and evidence, it just doesn’t matter,” she said.
She also said she’s faced continued threats, alleging a Trump supporter attacked her horse in the last two weeks.
Daniels said it now feels like her talking publicly about the alleged affair — which Trump has denied multiple times — was “for nothing.”
“I don’t feel defeated because I didn’t lose. I spoke my truth, but it was just for nothing,” she said. “I just feel like if people don’t want to face facts and see the truth and make a change and let somebody get away with this then you know what? I’d rather have the time back with my family.”
Manhattan's district attorney charged Donald Trump earlier this spring with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to Daniels to cover up the alleged affair during the height of the 2016 presidential campaign. A New York judge has set a March 25, 2024, trial date for Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Daniels said in the Good Morning Britain interview that she would "absolutely" testify against Trump at his trial.
