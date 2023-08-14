Steve Bannon Gets Court Date in Bid to Avoid Prison Over His Jan. 6 Contempt of Congress Conviction
The former Trump aide got a four-month sentence that's been on hold pending his appeal
Steve Bannon's bid to stay out of prison will go before a federal appeals court panel on October 12 in Washington D.C., according to an order filed Monday.
The former Trump White House official is appealing his fourth-month prison sentence stemming from his contempt of Congress charge from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. A jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 on one count related to his defying a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Bannon's team appealed the sentence in May 2023, arguing he wasn’t allowed to explain his reasons for defying the subpoena during his trial in violation of his 5th and 6th Amendment rights under the Constitution.
David Schoen, a Bannon lawyer, told the U.S. Court of Appeals that former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege on Oct. 5, 2021, blocking Bannon’s testimony and that he was told by his lawyer, Robert Costello, he couldn’t waive it.
