Steve Bannon Gets Court Date in Bid to Avoid Prison Over His Jan. 6 Contempt of Congress Conviction

Steve Bannon's bid to stay out of prison will go before a federal appeals court panel on October 12 in Washington D.C., according to an order filed Monday.

The former Trump White House official is appealing his fourth-month prison sentence stemming from his contempt of Congress charge from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. A jury convicted Bannon in July 2022 on one count related to his defying a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Former Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Bannon and his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran leave federal court after being sentenced on October 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bannon's team appealed the sentence in May 2023, arguing he wasn’t allowed to explain his reasons for defying the subpoena during his trial in violation of his 5th and 6th Amendment rights under the Constitution.

David Schoen, a Bannon lawyer, told the U.S. Court of Appeals that former President Donald Trump had invoked executive privilege on Oct. 5, 2021, blocking Bannon’s testimony and that he was told by his lawyer, Robert Costello, he couldn’t waive it.