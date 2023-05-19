‘Steady Progress’ Being Made in Debt Ceiling Negotiations
While President Biden is in Japan, White House officials say debt ceiling negotiations have continued and are going well.
Democrats involved in debt ceiling negotiations informed President Joe Biden that they're making headway toward a deal with Republicans, according to a new report Friday.
"The president’s team informed him that steady progress is being made," an official told Reuters.
The United States has until June 1 to avoid defaulting on loans, with no plan as of yet due to an impasse between congressional Republicans and Biden. Republicans are insisting on budget cuts to go along with a debt ceiling increase.
Biden is currently in Japan for a G7 economic conference, but plans to come back to the United States earlier than originally scheduled to get back to debt ceiling negotiations.
