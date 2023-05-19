‘Steady Progress’ Being Made in Debt Ceiling Negotiations

Democrats involved in debt ceiling negotiations informed President Joe Biden that they're making headway toward a deal with Republicans, according to a new report Friday.

"The president’s team informed him that steady progress is being made," an official told Reuters.

The United States has until June 1 to avoid defaulting on loans, with no plan as of yet due to an impasse between congressional Republicans and Biden. Republicans are insisting on budget cuts to go along with a debt ceiling increase.

Biden is currently in Japan for a G7 economic conference, but plans to come back to the United States earlier than originally scheduled to get back to debt ceiling negotiations.