State Department Turns Over 300 Pages of Afghanistan Withdrawal Documents to House Foreign Affairs: Report

The State Department turned over 300 pages of Afghanistan withdrawal documents to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to a new report from Punchbowl News.
A source told Punchbowl that Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, earlier this week that the department would provide additional information. The documents largely included situation report memos leading up to and during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
“I appreciate the secretary’s commitment to me to provide more regular document production going forward and hope he is true to his word on that,” McCaul said in a statement. “Time is of the essence and we owe our veterans and our Gold Star families answers.”
McCaul issued a subpoena the State Department in July for documents related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and later threatened to hold Blinken in contempt of Congress if he failed to produce the documents.
- State Department Lets House Foreign Affairs See Classified Dissent Cable
- Republicans Up Pressure on Blinken to Release Afghanistan Dissent Cable
- Nobody Knew Who Was Leading Chaotic US Afghanistan Withdrawal, Report Finds
- House Panel to Review Afghanistan Dissent Cable
- Blinken Faces Contempt of Congress Charge Over Classified Afghan Cables
- Rep. McCaul Subpoenas State Department For China Sanctions-Related Documents
