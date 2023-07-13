State Department Plans on Increasing US Presence in the Pacific Islands to Counter China - The Messenger
Politics.
State Department Plans on Increasing US Presence in the Pacific Islands to Counter China

The State Department said it plans on increasing the number of American embassies and diplomatic staff in the Pacific Islands

Mariana Labbate
In a note sent to Congress on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said it plans on increasing the number of American embassies and diplomatic staff in the Pacific islands.

The plan comes as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Indonesia, where he's meeting with top Chinese diplomats to talk about the shaky U.S.-China relations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pictured in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington on Feb. 3, 2023.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is pictured in the Benjamin Franklin Room of the State Department in Washington on Feb. 3, 2023.Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Blinken talked to China's top diplomat Wang Yi about “peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to the New York Times.

“The lack of a permanent U.S. diplomatic presence in more heavily populated (Pacific islands) undermines U.S. efforts to engage as an indispensable partner and Pacific power during a time of heightened strategic competition,” the note to Congress said.

The State Department plans on hiring 40 U.S. employees for the new embassies in the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu and Kiribati, as reported by the Associated Press.

Building each of them will cost the U.S. around $10 million, and operating costs will round $3.3 million every year. The plan is to begin with a handful of American employees in each embassy, and have them expand and reach dozens of staffers after five years.

