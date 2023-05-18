State Department Lets House Foreign Affairs See Classified Dissent Cable

The State Department offered to let House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks, R-N.Y., see a dissent cable about the U.S.'s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 "as soon as possible," according to a letter.

In the letter, obtained by CBS news, addressed to McCaul, the State Department said it would allow access to the cable "as an additional extraordinary accommodation."

McCaul and Meeks were invited to State Department headquarters to see the cable, which will have names in the cable redacted, the letter stated.

The invitation is contingent upon the "understanding that the Committee would suspend possible enforcement actions related to the Committee’s subpoena," which the panel sent Blinken in late March.

In response to the panel's interest in the cable, the State Department held briefings about the cable's contents, but had refused to provide access to the cable itself until now.