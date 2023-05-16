The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    State Department Condemns Russia’s Arrest of Former U.S. Consulate Employee

    Robert Shonov was charged with "confidential cooperation” with a foreign government.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.

    The U.S. State Department strongly condemned Tuesday the reported arrest of a former U.S. consulate employee in Russia. 

    State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement the charges against Robert Shonov are “are wholly without merit.” 

    Shonov was working for “a company contracted to provide services to U.S. Embassy in Moscow in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations,” Miller said. The Russian government barred the U.S. from employing Russian staff in 2021.

    “Mr. Shonov’s only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources,” Miller said.

    Read More

    “His being targeted under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens.” 

    Shonov, who worked for the consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years, was charged with “confidential cooperation” with a foreign government, according to Russia’s state media outlet TASS. 

    Shonov’s nationality is still unknown as neither Russian media reports nor the State Department has mentioned it. 

    The Russian government banned the U.S. from employing Russian staff in 2021. 

    His arrest comes as tensions between the U.S. and Russia are at an all-time high as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues as well as Russia’s wrongful detention of U.S. citizens. 

    Shonov is being held in the same facility as American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in late March and charged with espionage. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.