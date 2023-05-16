State Department Condemns Russia’s Arrest of Former U.S. Consulate Employee

The U.S. State Department strongly condemned Tuesday the reported arrest of a former U.S. consulate employee in Russia.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement the charges against Robert Shonov are “are wholly without merit.”

Shonov was working for “a company contracted to provide services to U.S. Embassy in Moscow in strict compliance with Russia’s laws and regulations,” Miller said. The Russian government barred the U.S. from employing Russian staff in 2021.

“Mr. Shonov’s only role at the time of his arrest was to compile media summaries of press items from publicly available Russian media sources,” Miller said.

“His being targeted under the ‘confidential cooperation’ statute highlights the Russian Federation’s blatant use of increasingly repressive laws against its own citizens.”

Shonov, who worked for the consulate in Vladivostok for more than 25 years, was charged with “confidential cooperation” with a foreign government, according to Russia’s state media outlet TASS.

Shonov’s nationality is still unknown as neither Russian media reports nor the State Department has mentioned it.

His arrest comes as tensions between the U.S. and Russia are at an all-time high as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues as well as Russia’s wrongful detention of U.S. citizens.

Shonov is being held in the same facility as American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in late March and charged with espionage.