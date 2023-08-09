State Courts in Utah, Kansas to Determine Fate of Post-Roe Abortion Laws in the States

State courts have become flashpoints for the issue of abortion as the post-Roe national abortion debate continues.

The Utah Supreme Court and a judge in Kansas are both considering whether their state constitutions require them to block or invalidate restrictive laws after the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

"State courts are incredibly important in this moment when patients are having difficulty accessing abortion because many states have banned it entirely so patients are traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles," Alice Wang, a Center for Reproductive Rights attorney, told reporters after arguing a providers' case in the Kansas City area, according to the Associated Press.

In Kansas, a judge is considering the process for how providers dispense medications for abortion, looking at what they are required to tell their patients and the 24-hour waiting period to move forward with an abortion after the provider has given the patient all the required information.

In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court declared bodily autonomy as a "fundamental" right, protecting abortion access.

Judge K. Christopher Jayaram has questioned some of the restrictions passed in the state because major medical groups have called the provision telling medical groups to tell patients that medical abortions can be stopped once started dangerous, according to the AP.

Attorney for the anti-abortion Alliance Defending Freedom, Denise Harle, says the requirements are not a limit to bodily autonomy, but they boost them because patients are more informed.

In Utah, state attorneys are urging the state Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that paused a state law banning most abortions. Their argument is that the state constitution, established in 1895 during the Mormon Pioneer era, doesn't guarantee the right to abortion in its "original public meaning."

"There is no constitutional text, history or common law tradition that can support it, and yet the state’s law has been under way for one year and 28 days, allowing thousands of abortions to proceed," Taylor Meehan, Utah’s outside counsel said.

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah’s attorney Camila Vega argues that the prior court ruling was protected under broad bodily autonomy rights in the Utah Constitution.

Justices in Utah are expected to decide whether or not they will uphold the lower court's decision to keep the abortion ban law on hold, or rule on it themselves.

On Tuesday, voters in Ohio in a special election rejected a ballot measure know as "Issue 1," which would have made it more difficult to amend the state constitution by raising the threshold to pass a voter-initiated amendment from a simple majority to a 60% majority. Now, abortion advocates seeking to enshrine the right to abortion within state constitutions, could face a much smoother process than before in order to do so.

Experts say that this action in Ohio could impact other states who are facing similar state constitution battles in protecting the right to abortion.