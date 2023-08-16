Special Prosecutor to Probe Georgia Lt Gov Burt Jones Role in 2020 False Electors Meeting

A Georgia state agency will name a special prosecutor to decide whether to charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as part of a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Jones, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republican electors who falsely claimed that the former president won the state of Georgia and looked to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.
The state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council, an agency that supports district attorneys, will now appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether Jones’ behavior warrants criminal charges. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said he plans to appoint a special prosecutor soon.
Jones was not one of the 18 co-defendants named in the newest indictment alongside former president. The charges allege that Trump and 18 co-defendants participated in a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The indictment also lists 30 unnamed "co-conspirators" who were not indicted.
Following the indictment, Jones released a statement Tuesday claiming that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' is pursuing the "political vendettas of the past."
"The Fulton County District Attorney has spent millions of taxpayer dollars and thousands of man hours over the past two and a half years orchestrating a constant media and PR campaign for the sole purpose of furthering her own political career," Jones said.
- Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones: ‘Not Going to Apologize’ for Actions After 2020 Election
- Here’s Why Only Three of the 16 Fake Trump Electors Were Charged in Georgia
- Witnesses in Trump 2020 election probe may have lied, Georgia grand jury says [Updated]
- Pence on Trump’s Georgia Indictment: ‘No One Is Above the Law’
- Why Georgia Is Donald Trump’s Achilles Heel
- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr Planning Governor Bid at End of Gov Brian Kemp’s Term
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics
- Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Ties With Japan and South Korea — As China Looms Over Camp David SummitPolitics
- Jan. 6 Defendant Who Used ‘Pepper Gel’ on Officers Is Now Missing After Being a No-Show at SentencingPolitics
- ‘To the Left of Zero:’ Chris Christie’s Miami Visit Underscores Weak GOP SupportPolitics
- Gen. Milley on Perception the Military Has Gone ‘Woke’ Because of Drag Queen Shows: ‘An Overstatement’Politics