Special Prosecutor to Probe Georgia Lt Gov Burt Jones Role in 2020 False Electors Meeting

A Georgia state agency will name a special prosecutor to decide whether to charge Lt. Gov. Burt Jones as part of a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Jones, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, is one of several Republican electors who falsely claimed that the former president won the state of Georgia and looked to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

The state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council, an agency that supports district attorneys, will now appoint a special prosecutor to investigate whether Jones’ behavior warrants criminal charges. Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said he plans to appoint a special prosecutor soon.

Jones was not one of the 18 co-defendants named in the newest indictment alongside former president. The charges allege that Trump and 18 co-defendants participated in a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The indictment also lists 30 unnamed "co-conspirators" who were not indicted.

Following the indictment, Jones released a statement Tuesday claiming that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' is pursuing the "political vendettas of the past."

"The Fulton County District Attorney has spent millions of taxpayer dollars and thousands of man hours over the past two and a half years orchestrating a constant media and PR campaign for the sole purpose of furthering her own political career," Jones said.