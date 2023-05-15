Special Counsel John Durham Denounces Trump-Russia Probe

Special counsel John Durham concluded in a new report made public Monday that the FBI never should have launched a full investigation into alleged connections between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

The Durham report delivers a harsh assessment of the FBI's probe, internally dubbed "Crossfire Hurricane." It said the FBI had a “lack of analytical rigor," used "uncorroborated intelligence,” and [failed] to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law.”

“Throughout the duration of Crossfire Hurricane, facts and circumstances that were inconsistent with the premise that Trump and/or associated with the Trump campaign were involved in a collusive or conspiratorial relationship with the Russian government were ignored or simply assessed away,” Durham wrote.

Among the main findings of Durham's 300-page report:

The FBI used “raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence,” to launch the investigation into Trump but used a different standard when considering claims of alleged election interference regarding 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

The FBI "was not able to corroborate a single substantive allegation" contained in the so-called Steele dossier, a report containing allegations regarding Trump assembled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

The report also found that “at least on the part of certain personnel intimately involved in the matter” there was a “predisposition to open an investigation into Trump.”

Durham declined to recommend any new charges against individuals. The report ends with a recommendation that the Department of Justice "seriously consider" the creation of an FBI position for a nonpartisan official overseeing politically-sensitive investigations.

A four-year investigation

Trump-era Attorney General William Barr – who had called the FBI’s investigation into ties between Trump and Russia during his 2016 campaign a “bogus narrative”– put Durham in charge of probing the Trump-Russia investigations in 2019.

Before he left office Barr made Durham a special counsel, which allowed the longtime federal prosecutor to continue with his investigation with additional protections from being fired during the Biden administration.

Over the course of his investigation, Durham indicted three people. Two were found not guilty in jury trials while the third, former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, received community service and 12 months probation.

Clinesmith was found guilty for doctoring a 2017 email about former Trump aide Carter Page that downplayed past cooperation Page had with the CIA. He insisted he believed the email to be true at the time.

By contrast, the subject of Durham's inquiry — Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election — resulted in more than 30 convictions or guilty pleas, though Mueller's probe did not establish that collusion occurred between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Durham contradicts earlier findings

The report’s findings contradict an earlier investigation into the probe by a previous Justice Department inspector general, which found problems but said there was sufficient reason to open the inquiry in December 2019.

Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Durham’s report to congressional lawmakers on Monday.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) responded swiftly.

"We’ve reached out to the Justice Department to have Special Counsel John Durham testify next week," Jordan wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D, N.Y., the top-ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, downplayed the significance of the report.

"At long last, after two failed trials and at the cost of more than 6.5 million taxpayer dollars, the Durham investigation has come to an end," Nadler said in a statement. "The accompanying report is, sadly, pretty much what we expected from this effort: a political rehashing of what the Justice Department Inspector General already made public in 2019."

Trump reacted to the release of a report in a statement on his Truth Social website, stating "the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don't want GREATNESS for AMERICA!"