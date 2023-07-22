Spain’s Election Set to Put Far Right in Power for the First Time Since Franco

Spain’s elections this weekend look set to bring the country’s hard right into government for the first time since the end of the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, with polls showing that the radical Vox party could emerge as the kingmaker.

Polling ahead of the vote this Sunday suggests that Vox could end up as a junior partner in a governing coalition with the more establishment conservative People’s Party, a prospect that is worrying moderates and liberals inside Spain, as well as policymakers across the continent.

Vox is against LGBTQ+ rights, in favor of scrapping Spanish laws allowing abortion, repealing a recently passed trans rights law, and imposing a naval blockade against migrant boats heading for the Spanish coast. The party was only founded around a decade ago by 47-year-old Santiago Abascal, a former People’s Party politician who now styles himself as an outsider trying to protect traditional Spanish values.

“The manifesto of Vox is very far right,” Ignacio Jurado, associate Professor at the Universidad Carlos III in Madrid, told The Messenger. “Many of the things that have a broad consensus in the population—such as being against gender violence, or (acknowledging and dealing with) climate change or (promoting) feminism and women’s rights—Vox has very strong positions against.”

Beyond Spain, Vox’s backers include former Trump advisor Steve Bannon—and Trump himself, who sent a video message that was played at a Vox rally last year.

“We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said in a 40-second recording played at a rally in Madrid in October.

“Spain is a great country and we want to keep it a great country. So congratulations to Vox for so many great messages you get out to the people of Spain and the people of the world.”

Continental drift

For decades, Spain was viewed as immune to those hard-right “messages,” as Trump put it. The recent experience of the Franco regime, which ended with the dictator’s death in 1975, was seen by many within and beyond Spain as having resolutely turned the country against the extreme right.

The former Spanish foreign minister Josep Borrell, who is now the European Union’s top diplomat, echoed this view in 2018, when he told The Washington Post that Spain had been “vaccinated by the (Spanish) civil war and by the long years of (Francisco) Franco’s dictatorship.”

This weekend’s election looks set to underline just how wrong Borrell and others were, as Spain heads in the same direction as many of its European allies. In Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who leads a party that traces its roots to Benito Mussolini’s fascists, became Prime Minister last year. Right-wing populists have also gained ground in Finland and Sweden, and are also in the ascendant in Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, where the Alternative for Germany party, which campaigns on an anti-migrant, anti-Islam, and Eurosceptic platform, has been surging in opinion polls. In France, the hard-right National Rally led by Marine le Pen has continued to expand its influence.

For Vox, a key driver in support has been its opposition to separatists in Spain’s Catalonia and Basque regions.

Both Vox and the more mainstream conservative People’s Party have used the election campaign to highlight the way the country’s incumbent leader, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and his left wing Socialist party, have relied on support from separatist factions to keep his minority government in power.

Indeed, the backlash against the separatist movements has helped bring Vox to this point, even as it has divided opinion within the right flank of Spanish politics, Jurado, from Universidad Carlos III in Madrid, told The Messenger.

“The People’s Party will try to resist (going into government with Vox),” Juardo explained. “They might even try to have a minority single party government (because of concerns within parts of the People’s Party about Vox’s radical agenda). That said, the way the polls are currently going, even if the People’s Party tries to look for alternative ways to form a government, it might ultimately have no choice.”

And so, Juardo said, as voters prepare to cast ballots, a coalition that includes Vox taking the reins in Spain this weekend “is currently the central scenario.”