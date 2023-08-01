Southern Border Arrests Increased by One-Third From June to July

The southern border of the United States saw over a 30% increase in illegal crossings in July, according to a new report.

Preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by the Washington Post showed that border agents made more than 130,000 arrests at the border in July, an increase from the 99,545 arrests made the month prior. Another 50,000 migrants were allowed to enter the United States.

The Biden administration has said that illegal border crossings are still below what was occurring in the months leading up to the end of Title 42, the pandemic policy that allowed for faster deportation, in May.

Migrants congregate on the banks of the Rio Grande at the U.S. border with Mexico, Dec. 20, 2022. Morgan Lee/AP

“Unlawful border crossings have gone down since our border enforcement plan went into effect and remain well below the levels seen while Title 42 was in effect," said a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson to the Post.

The July spike all but erased the drop in border arrests that occurred in June, according to the Post's analysis.