South Carolina Supreme Court Upholds 6-Week Abortion Ban
Politics
South Carolina Supreme Court Upholds 6-Week Abortion Ban

The ruling reversed a January decision in which they shot down the controversial law

Zachary Leeman
Abortion-rights activists wait for state lawmakers to arrive before a Senate vote on a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy at the South Carolina Statehouse on May 23, 2023.Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued a ruling 4-1 in favor of the state's Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, stopping an injunction blocking the law from being enforced.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, R, signed the legislation, which acts as an abortion ban typically after six weeks, into law in May, but it was followed with a lawsuit immediately.

The South Carolina law is one of many new abortion restrictions across the country in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

McMaster released a statement on Wednesday celebrating the ruling from the state Supreme Court.

"The Supreme Court's ruling marks a historic moment in our state's history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected," he wrote. "With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina's place as one of the most pro-life states in America."

The South Carolina Supreme Court is made up of all male judges after Justice Kaye Hearn left.

In a 3-2 vote, the court found the new abortion law unconstitutional and violated privacy rights in January. Hearn argued in the majority opinion at the time that six weeks is "not a reasonable period of time."

"As a Court, unless we can say that the balance struck by the legislature was unreasonable as a matter of law, we must uphold the Act," Justice John Kittredge wrote in the new majority opinion.

