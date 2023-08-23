South Carolina Supreme Court Suspends Magistrate for ‘Dereliction of Duty’
Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler has failed to report for duty on numerous occasions, the order reads
The Supreme Court of South Carolina announced this week that Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler was suspended for "dereliction of duty."
According to the announcement, the magistrate for Spartanburg County has repeatedly not shown up for duty.
"Spartanburg County Magistrate John J. Kesler has failed on numerous occasions to report for duty at Spartanburg County Bond Court. This dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts," the order signed by Chief Justice of South Carolina Donald W. Beatty reads.
The magistrate is suspended from his position and the court warned other judges to be present for their designated work hours.
"Given the significance of this matter, a copy of this order will be distributed to all summary court judges," the order reads. "These judges are directed to carefully evaluate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours."
