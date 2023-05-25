South Carolina Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Bill Into Law

South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed an abortion bill into law on Thursday, prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The six-week abortion ban, which goes into effect immediately, applies if there are no fetal anomalies. The law also mandates that providers conduct an ultrasound and "display the ultrasound images" to the mother, as well as record the heartbeat, if there is one.
The law, called the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, provides for some exceptions, including rape and incest.
"The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it," McMaster said, adding that he will defend legal challenges against the law.
- South Carolina Court Halts Abortion Restrictions
- South Carolina Abortion Ban is ‘Good News,’ Sen. Tim Scott Says
- Abortion Votes in Three GOP-led States Could Sharply Expand Abortion Deserts
- South Carolina Lawmakers Overrule Women-Led Filibuster, Pass 6-Week Abortion Ban
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights Battleground
The South Carolina Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, despite a filibuster led by five female senators, dubbed the "sister senators," who tried to block the bill's passage.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. Dan Bishop Warns McCarthy It’s ‘War’ If There’s a ‘Clean Debt Limit Increase’Politics
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics