    South Carolina Gov. Signs Abortion Ban Bill Into Law

    The bill, which prohibits abortions after six weeks with some exceptions, went into effect immediately.

    Kelly Rissman
    Sean Rayford/ Stringer/ Getty Images

    South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed an abortion bill into law on Thursday, prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

    The six-week abortion ban, which goes into effect immediately, applies if there are no fetal anomalies. The law also mandates that providers conduct an ultrasound and "display the ultrasound images" to the mother, as well as record the heartbeat, if there is one.

    The law, called the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, provides for some exceptions, including rape and incest.

    "The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it," McMaster said, adding that he will defend legal challenges against the law.

    The South Carolina Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, despite a filibuster led by five female senators, dubbed the "sister senators," who tried to block the bill's passage.

