South Carolina Abortion Ban is ‘Good News,’ Sen. Tim Scott Says 

On the same day that the South Carolina legislature passed a six-week abortion bill, Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott called the law “good news."
The state's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the six-week abortion ban into law on Thursday. The ban went into immediate effect.
“The state is trying to protect the culture of life," and that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act "is a step in the direction of that," Scott told South Carolina Education Television host Gavin Jackson.
Read More
Scott's recent comments differ from his stance last month, when he said he would support abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics