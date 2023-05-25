South Carolina Abortion Ban is ‘Good News,’ Sen. Tim Scott Says 

On the same day that the South Carolina legislature passed a six-week abortion bill, Republican presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott called the law “good news."

The state's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the six-week abortion ban into law on Thursday. The ban went into immediate effect.

“The state is trying to protect the culture of life," and that the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act "is a step in the direction of that," Scott told South Carolina Education Television host Gavin Jackson.

Scott's recent comments differ from his stance last month, when he said he would support abortions before 20 weeks of pregnancy.