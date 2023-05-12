South Africa Provided Arms to Russia, U.S. Ambassador Says

U.S. ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II accused South Africa of providing arms to Russia during its invasion of Ukraine.
At a press conference this week, Brigety II said he would bet his life arms and ammunition from South Africa were loaded onto a vessel in Simon’s Town, which is home to South Africa's largest naval base, in December.
“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [begin] practicing its non-alignment policy,” he said, according to local media.
Clayson Monyela, the head of public diplomacy for the South African foreign ministry, released a statement via Twitter denying Brigety’s accusations. He said a meeting is scheduled with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
“[South Africa] values the relations we have with the United States of America. They're cordial, strong, and mutually beneficial,” he said.
