‘Sound of Freedom’ Star Jim Caviezel Compares Trump to the ‘New Moses’ After Meeting

Actor Jim Caviezel compared former President Donald Trump to the "new Moses," but joked he's "still Jesus" during a Fox & Friends appearance.

Caviezel joined the show to discuss the surprise box office hit "Sound of Freedom."

The actor portrays Tim Ballard, the founder and former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad. The movie follows Ballard as he leaves Homeland Security to independently rescue children who are the victims of sex trafficking.

While speaking with Brian Kilmeade, Caviezel said he supports Trump and claimed the former president will target traffickers if he's back in the White House. Trump previously shared a Truth Social post praising "Sound of Freedom."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) Jim Caviezel in Sound of Freedom Credit: Angel Studios James Devaney/GC Images; Angel Studios

"We have to do a lot more, and we got to start with Donald Trump ... he’s got to be in there because he’s going to go after the traffickers," Caviezel, best known for playing Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ, said.

The actor revealed they met and screened the movie for Trump the night before in New Jersey.

"This is the new Moses. I mean, I’m still Jesus, but he’s the new Moses. Pharaoh, let my children go free," Caviezel said.

Caviezel is expected to play Jesus again in a sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

Sound of Freedom has been praised by a number of conservative politicians and pundits. Caviezel previously met with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to promote the film.