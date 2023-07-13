Someone Stole 300 Pounds of Copper Wire from the House Construction Site: USCP

Capitol Police report that someone stole 300 pounds of copper wire from the U.S. House of Representatives construction site earlier this month, according to their Arrest Summary Report.
A complainant contacted the Capitol Police at 7:46 a.m. on Friday, July 7, informing them of the theft. The total amount of stolen copper wire is worth about $1,400.
All attempts to locate the stolen property have been unsuccessful, according to the USCP, but the investigation will continue.
A representative from the Capitol Police told the Messenger that they have closed the case since the construction company decided not to move forward with a police investigation.
The Cannon House Office Building is undergoing renewals and renovations since it has not received an upgrade since the 1930s. Currently, the reconstruction is in what the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) refers to as "Stage 4 - South Wing."
The AOC says they hope preserve the historic elements of the building, while implementing modernization throughout.
The AOC has not responded to The Messenger request for comment about the missing property.
Updated Friday at 9:08 a.m.
