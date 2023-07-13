Slotkin Picks Up Giffords Endorsement in Key Senate Race (Exclusive)

Giffords PAC, the gun safety organization founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, will officially endorse Michigan Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin on Thursday, backing the Democrat in the key contest days after she picked up a primary challenger.

Giffords, who was shot in an attempted assassination in January 2011 that killed six people, will appear with Slotkin in Detroit on Monday, July 17. Giffords founded her gun safety organization after the shooting and has since spent millions to support candidates who back different forms of gun control.

The Slotkin announcement is the first federal endorsement the group has made for the 2024 cycle.

Slotkin was first elected to Congress in 2018 by unseating a Republican in a competitive House district. She announced her Senate campaign in February, looking to replace outgoing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. That announcement was seen as a coup for Democrats: Slotkin has proven she can win in Michigan and can raise considerable money.

But this week, actor Hill Harper announced he would also run to replace Stabenow, challenging Slotkin in the Democratic primary.

“We can all feel it: D.C just isn’t getting things done for people,” Harper tweeted in an announcement video that came in a message to his son. In the video, Harper mentions that his son told him he was “afraid to go to school because of shootings,” lamenting that fact by saying, “That’s not freedom.”

Slotkin often touts the fact that she is familiar with guns – “I grew up with guns on my farm and carried a Glock and an M4 as a CIA officer in Iraq,” she wrote in February – but she has also been directly impacted by deadly gun violence in her own district. In 2021, a shooter killed four students and injured seven people at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan. And in February, a shooter killed three students and wounded five others at Michigan State University.

“I’m filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools,” Slotkin said at a press conference shortly after the Michigan State University shooting. “And I would say that you either care about protecting kids or you don’t. You either care about having an open, honest conversation about what is going on in our society or you don’t.”

Slotkin said Thursday it was “an honor” to receive Giffords’ endorsement.

“Every single day, we see more examples of families and communities across the country being torn apart by the gun violence epidemic,” said the Senate candidate. “In big cities and rural towns, gun violence is now the leading cause of death for American children. … I'm running for the US Senate to keep our communities and children safe from the things that are truly threatening them, and this issue is at the top of the list.”

Giffords said Slotkin has “the unwavering commitment needed to address the epidemic of gun violence our country faces” and “understands that we can respect the rights of gun owners while supporting the commonsense reforms needed to keep our families safe.”