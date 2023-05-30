Six-Week Abortion Ban Haunts DeSantis Campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a month away from announcing his presidential bid, at a local diner with New Hampshire Republicans, when he was hit with a question about one of the thorniest issues of his candidacy: a six-week abortion ban he signed.

“Governor, abortion is a major issue here,” he was told by Kate Day, a former Cheshire County GOP chair, during the closed-door meeting at Airport Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire. Day fretted that it seemed to cost Republicans across the country in 2022.

“We have to change our messaging around this. Maybe go towards a more choose-life approach,” she told him at the time.

On Wednesday night, Day liked what she heard after DeSantis, now officially a candidate for president, told Fox News he wanted to “promote a culture of life” and stop Democrats from passing a federal abortion-rights law that would cancel Florida’s ban.

But not everyone heard DeSantis’s message. The following day, in yet another closed-door meeting – this time in a roomful of DeSantis fundraisers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami – more of his backers still had questions about the candidate’s position and how to handle it.

Those concerns, shared from the swanky Miami hotel to the ’50s-style Manchester diner, speak to deeper challenges with DeSantis’s campaign specifically and Republicans generally as their candidates grapple with the issue of abortion. It’s an issue of elevated importance for DeSantis as he appeals to social conservatives in the primary while knowing he needs to remain viable in a general election, where polling shows a six-week abortion ban isn’t popular in Florida or nationwide.

Earlier this spring, DeSantis signed the abortion bill in private — unlike other legislation he’s proud of and for which he often holds ceremonial public bill signings. He barely mentions it in most speeches and generally talks about abortion publicly and more in depth when asked about it in interviews, which he usually limits to friendly conservative outlets.

“Ron really believes this. He is pro-life. But he’s not stupid. He knows it could be a problem,” one DeSantis confidant and fundraiser told The Messenger, speaking on condition of anonymity to relate private conversations with the governor.

“We also need to face the facts that there’s only so much we can message about this: it’s just not popular,” said the confidant, who joined about 100 other DeSantis supporters last week at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, where the campaign’s top advisers briefed them on the polling in the race and his possible path to victory.

After the Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down federal abortion protections last year, Republicans nationwide began restricting the procedure – and many may have paid a price at the ballot box. Some blamed Republicans’ underwhelming midterm performance on the meddling of former President Donald Trump, who appointed half of the six justices who canceled Roe v. Wade and who also helped some weak candidates win their primaries only to see them lose winnable general election races.

Trump blamed the 2022 fallout on Republicans for being unable to message on abortion. However, Trump has privately fretted to others about the political perils of what he calls “the A-word.” In an interview with The Messenger earlier this month, Trump refused to take a position on DeSantis’s ban but said that “many pro-life” activists thought it was “too harsh” – a comment criticized by DeSantis and social conservatives who said they approved of the legislation.

Abortion Politics in Florida

Though DeSantis wanted the bill, top Florida Capitol lawmakers and insiders say its passage this year was a fait accompli and that he had little choice but to sign it anyway because he was running for president both as a social conservative and as a governor who gets things done. So if it didn’t pass, anti-abortion advocates would have probably punished the governor’s presidential campaign. They wanted a more-restrictive ban than a 15-week limit passed the year before that still allowed for more than 90 percent of abortions in the state. And because of tighter restrictions in bordering Georgia and Alabama, Florida was becoming a destination for women from those states seeking abortions.

Also ensuring the bill’s passage in Florida: Republicans control supermajorities in the Legislature, and they’re farther right than ever. It’s particularly notable in the Florida Senate, which for decades was a check on rightwing legislation from the more-reactionary Florida House, but it’s no longer the moderating body it used to be.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who wanted a 12-week abortion ban, compromised by allowing the gestation period to be halved to six weeks because she knew that’s what her members wanted. She insisted the ban have exemptions for pregnancies that arise from rape, incest or human trafficking.

Some in DeSantis’s orbit privately told The Messenger that they were hoping Passidomo’s 12-week limitation would prevail, but the demands of social conservatives, the rightward drift of the Legislature and the conservative leadership of Florida House Speaker Paul Renner -- the prime mover of the legislation -- was too much to resist.

“This was a [Florida] House initiative,” Passidomo told The Messenger. “That’s not the governor’s bill. He’s got a lot of them. But that’s not the governor’s bill.”

Once DeSantis signed it, he owned it. But he didn’t talk much about it.

“I know that those are his values. Does he talk about this? No. Because he knows that this is not a good thing to talk about,” said Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat and abortion-rights leader in the Florida Legislature.

Democrats also fault DeSantis for claiming Democrats want to allow abortion up to nine months -- a characterization disputed by Democrats and medical professionals who say abortions later in pregnancy are exceedingly rare and are almost always performed to protect the mother’s health or because of severe complications with the pregnancy.

Abortion is likely to remain an issue of top importance now that a coalition of abortion-rights groups are gathering petitions to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the Florida ballot in 2024 that would undo the six-week abortion ban DeSantis signed.

On Thursday, during his campaign’s meeting in Miami, two separate fundraisers asked DeSantis’s team how they should specifically discuss abortion because it’s so controversial with some donors, according to a secret recording of the briefing that DeSantis’s team suspects was made by a Trump supporter who snuck into the meeting with someone else’s credentials before he was kicked out. The Messenger reached out via text message to the Republican who then deleted his Twitter account Monday.

Rodney Barreto, a top Florida lobbyist and bundler, told DeSantis’s pollster, Ryan Tyson, at the meeting that the campaign needed to help fundraisers message on abortion when they call donors, many of whom weren’t pleased by the de facto ban on abortion.

“My Republican friends who have daughters and wives are upset,” Barreto said. “We need talking points.”

Tyson referred Baretto to DeSantis’s comments he made the night before on Fox News in his interview with Trey Gowdy, who had served with DeSantis when the two were in Congress together. But Tyson went a step further and suggested abortion might not be such a knock on DeSantis in a general election.

“If you are a voter in 2024, as we likely are in a historic session, and you are choosing between a young candidate, Ron DeSantis, versus an octogenarian — and if you are voting on the issue of abortion as one of the top two issues for determining your vote for president — I would offer to you that our data suggests that that person has a very high correlation with the typical Democrat voting behavior,” Tyson said.

“What we found in the general elections in 2022, is it's a kill shot -- if you're a piss poor candidate, and you're getting hit on abortion issues,” Tyson said, referring to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection wins – talking points that DeSantis mentioned last month in New Hampshire as well.

The answer didn’t satisfy another fundraiser who later fretted about DeSantis moving too far right and said, “We’re dialing for dollars right now. I’m just looking for some talking points to get more dollars. That’s all I’m looking for.”

“Gotta win a primary in order to win the general,” Tyson responded.

“Fair enough,” the fundraiser said.

Another attendee then chimed in saying he’ll just tell people that “abortion is safe, legal and rare in Florida,” channeling a line from former Democratic President Bill Clinton. Albeit, a six-week abortion ban is almost a complete ban.

“We don’t tell our candidate what his principles should be,” Tyson continued. “Our candidate, our Governor, he is who he is. And I’m merely trying to tell you all, from the data’s perspective, that his principles really settle, and will settle, in this country. I totally understand how difficult that is when you’re talking to a pro-choice donor. I get that.”