Sidney Powell Granted $100K Bond in Georgia

Sidney Powell, an attorney for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, has agreed to a bond of $100,000 in Georgia, where she is facing charges alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
Powell has not yet surrendered for arrest but is required to do so before noon on Friday. Powell is accused of violating the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and conspiracy to commit election fraud.
Trump has confirmed he plans to surrender for arrest on Thursday, while attorneys Ray Smith and Kenneth Chesebro were booked Wednesday morning. Bail bondsman Scott Hall, attorney John Eastman, and former Georgia GOP officials David Shafer and Cathy Latham surrendered for arrest on Tuesday.
The co-defendants are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise and "criminal organization" in the state of Georgia in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
