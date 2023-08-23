Former Trump Campaign Lawyer Sidney Powell Surrenders at Fulton County Jail

Sidney Powell, a campaign lawyer for former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.

Sidney Powell Fulton County Sheriff's Office

In the morning, prior to her arrest, Powell's bond was set at $100,000.

Powell, who worked on the former president's team after the 2020 election, is faced with charges of violating Georgia's RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft.

Powell is expected to surrender for arrest in Atlanta Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged the former campaign lawyer and 18 other co-defendants, including Trump. All of the people indicted are set to be arraigned over the next two weeks.