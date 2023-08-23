Former Trump Campaign Lawyer Sidney Powell Surrenders at Fulton County Jail - The Messenger
Politics.
Former Trump Campaign Lawyer Sidney Powell Surrenders at Fulton County Jail

In the morning, prior to her arrest, Powell's bond was set at $100,000

Published
Kayla Gallagher
JWPlayer

Sidney Powell, a campaign lawyer for former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.

Sidney Powell
Sidney PowellFulton County Sheriff's Office

In the morning, prior to her arrest, Powell's bond was set at $100,000.

Powell, who worked on the former president's team after the 2020 election, is faced with charges of violating Georgia's RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft.

Sidney Powell
Powell is expected to surrender for arrest in AtlantaDrew Angerer/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged the former campaign lawyer and 18 other co-defendants, including Trump. All of the people indicted are set to be arraigned over the next two weeks.

