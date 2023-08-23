TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Former Trump Campaign Lawyer Sidney Powell Surrenders at Fulton County Jail
In the morning, prior to her arrest, Powell's bond was set at $100,000
Sidney Powell, a campaign lawyer for former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia on Wednesday.
In the morning, prior to her arrest, Powell's bond was set at $100,000.
Powell, who worked on the former president's team after the 2020 election, is faced with charges of violating Georgia's RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged the former campaign lawyer and 18 other co-defendants, including Trump. All of the people indicted are set to be arraigned over the next two weeks.
