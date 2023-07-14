Sens. Cruz, Rubio Introduce Bill to Ban ‘Latinx’ Terminology - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Sens. Cruz, Rubio Introduce Bill to Ban ‘Latinx’ Terminology

"Hispanic Americans don’t need fabricated woke terminology imposed on us," Rubio said

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas, and Marco Rubio, Fla., have introduced a bill called the Respect for Hispanic Americans Act that would ban the use of the gender-neutral term "Latinx" by federal agencies and employees.

Latinx, a pan-ethnic label, is used as a way to introduce nongendered language into Spanish since the language solely uses male and female constructions. However, the term has garnered controversy because some believe it contorts the Spanish language and many Spanish-speaking people don't even have knowledge of the word. Only one-in-four Hispanic Americans know it exists, according to a 2020 Pew Research Center study.

Latine has been proposed as an alternative because it is easier to pronounce in Spanish, but it has not caught on like "Latinx."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participate in a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) participate in a debate sponsored by Fox News at the Fox Theatre on March 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Read More

"Hispanic Americans overwhelmingly oppose the term ‘Latinx,’ and I want to make sure our government does not bow to woke activists in our federal departments or agencies by insisting on ridiculous terminology like this," Cruz said of the bill. "It has no place in official government communication, and I’m proud to work with Sen. Rubio to keep it out."

The bill from the two Hispanic senators follows suit to legislation introduced earlier in this session of Congress by Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., called the Reject Latinx Act and a state measure in Connecticut that has received bipartisan support to ban use of the term.

"Hispanic Americans don’t need fabricated woke terminology imposed on us. The term 'Latinx' has no place in our federal agency’s official communication as it’s a degradation tossed around by progressive elites," Rubio said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.