Senior Biden Official Meets with Israeli Prime Minister To Discuss Saudi Normalization Efforts 

A senior Biden adviser met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to discuss efforts to strike a deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations.

Amos Hochstein, senior adviser for energy and infrastructure, met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem just weeks after he traveled to Saudi Arabia to speak with senior Saudi officials on the same deal.

The White House confirmed the trip, saying Hochstein discussed regional and bilateral issues with Netanyahu.

US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein meets with Lebanon's caretaker Energy Minister in Beirut on July 31, 2022. - Hochstein arrived in Beirut to push talks to resolve a bitter maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel over Mediterranean waters with a lucrative gas field. ANWAR AMRO/AFP via Getty Images

Netanyahu's office said in a brief statement, they discussed “regional issues and topics connected to the close cooperation between the US and Israel.

Hochstein’s meeting comes amid recent tensions on the shared border between Israel and Lebanon.

The administration has also been pressuring the Lebanese government and military to take necessary steps toward dismantling a Hezbollah outpost created weeks ago in Israeli territory on the shared border.

President Joe Biden told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria earlier this week during a sit-down interview Israel and Saudi Arabia "are a long way" from reaching the normalization deal.