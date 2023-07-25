Senators Ask for Salary Information of Federal Reserve’s Inspector General

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote a letter asking for more information on the salary of the Federal Reserve's Inspector General Mark Bialek, continuing their efforts to regulate the current system.

In a letter, first reported by Reuters, the senators call out what they see as a conflict of interest related to the inspector general's salary.

Bialek's salary "is in part based on the bonuses earned by other Fed employees [...] there is a structural, financial incentive for the IG to overlook or downplay wrongdoing by those Fed officials," according to the letter.

Warren and Scott ask for the salary Bialek received over the last five years and what percentage of Bialek's salary that is based on the average of these bonuses, among other things.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol building on June 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senator spoke about abortion rights as the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the issue soon. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The letter is another effort by Warren and Scott to to more closely monitor the Federal Reserve, particularly since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.

In May, Warren and Scott introduced the Strengthening Federal Reserve System Accountability Act, in a similar attempt to "subject Reserve Bank directors to ethics and financial conflict of interest rules."