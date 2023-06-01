The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Senate Votes to Overturn Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

    The president has said he will veto the legislation

    Kayla Gallagher
    The Senate voted Thursday 52-46 to undo President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.

    The House approved the legislation last week in a 218-203 vote, meaning that it now heads to Biden's desk. The president has said he would veto the bill if given the chance.

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D- W. Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.), joined with Republicans in voting in favor of the bill.

    But other Democrats who face tough reelection battles next year, including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), voted against it.

    “I think it just creates more problems for people that have went to school and all good intentions and have racked up this debt and can't find a way out of it," said Brown on voting against repealing the student debt relief. 

    Biden's plan would have forgiven up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers who earn an individual income of less than $125,000. The plan has been on hold because it has encountered multiple hurdles including two Supreme Court cases, which may not be decided until the end of June.

    The White House has said that if Congress were to pass the resolution that repeals the student debt forgiveness plan the decision would "weaken America's middle class," and the White House would veto it.

    As another form of loan forgiveness, borrowers with federal student loans have not had to make any payments in almost three years. The moratorium was implemented by then-President Donald Trump in 2020 as a response to the pandemic and it has since been extended by Trump and Biden a combined nine times.

    Republicans have already attempted to block the forgiveness plan in negotiations over the debt ceiling deal.

    Now that the Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) debt ceiling deal has passed in the House, the pause will be lifted if the deal passes in the Senate.

    If that happens, starting 30 days after June 30, borrowers will be required to resume payments.

    Stephen Neukam contributed reporting.

