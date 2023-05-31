Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan

The Senate voted on Wednesday to proceed to a vote on a House resolution that would annul President Joe Biden's suspension of federal student loan payments.

The vote was 51 to 46, with Sens. Joe Manchin (D- W. Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voting "yes."

The resolution proposes to end the Department of Education’s Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans, which was created to pause payments and forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for those with individual incomes of less than $125,000.

The House passed the bill last week, on May 24. The White House said in a statement on May 22 that Biden would veto it.

"Americans should be able to have a little more breathing room as they recover from the economic strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Biden's plan is already on hold because of two challenges before the Supreme Court. The high court normally releases its decisions before the end of June, so it is unclear whether the Senate will take action before a ruling is made.