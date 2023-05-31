Senate to Proceed with Vote on Repealing Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan
The White House has said Biden would veto the resolution
The Senate voted on Wednesday to proceed to a vote on a House resolution that would annul President Joe Biden's suspension of federal student loan payments.
The vote was 51 to 46, with Sens. Joe Manchin (D- W. Va.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Krysten Sinema (I-Ariz.) voting "yes."
The resolution proposes to end the Department of Education’s Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans, which was created to pause payments and forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for those with individual incomes of less than $125,000.
The House passed the bill last week, on May 24. The White House said in a statement on May 22 that Biden would veto it.
"Americans should be able to have a little more breathing room as they recover from the economic strains associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
Biden's plan is already on hold because of two challenges before the Supreme Court. The high court normally releases its decisions before the end of June, so it is unclear whether the Senate will take action before a ruling is made.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trump Spoke About Holding Onto Classified Documents On Tape: ReportPolitics
- House Takes Critical Step Toward Passing Biden-McCarthy Debt Limit DealPolitics
- Bernie Sanders to Vote Against Debt Ceiling DealPolitics
- Republican Senator Draws Laughter Declaring ‘I Don’t Want Reality’ During Heated HearingPolitics
- White House Proclaims the Official Start of Pride MonthPolitics
- DOJ Sues Jim Justice’s Coal Empire Over Unpaid Mining Fines and ViolationsPolitics
- Asian Americans Lack Access to Abortion: SurveyNews
- Oklahoma Strikes Down 2 Abortion Bans But Procedure Remains LimitedPolitics
- House Democratic Leaders Back Debt Limit Deal While Progressives Line Up Against ItPolitics
- Utah Republican Announces Sudden Retirement From U.S. HousePolitics
- McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’Politics
- Fox’s Kilmeade Calls Trump Attacking Colleague McEnany ‘Insane’Politics