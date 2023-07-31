Senate Super PACs Raise Big Money Preparing for 2024 Showdown

The two top super PACs devoted to Senate races are raising big money ahead of a bruising 2024 general election map.

Senate Majority PAC, the super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced raising $37 million in the first half of 2023. The committee will report it is entering August with $24.6 million cash on hand. Commonly referred to as SMP, the group is the primary vehicle for Democratic outside spending in Senate races.

“After defying history and expanding Democrats’ Senate majority in 2022, Senate Majority PAC’s strong fundraising sets us once more on the path to success,” said JB Poersch, President of Senate Majority PAC in a statement.

SMP outraised its rival super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, the primary vehicle for GOP spending aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Politico reported last week that SLF raised $10.1 million. SLF’s non-profit arm, One Nation, hauled in $28.2 million. One Nation, which runs issue-oriented ads, is not required to disclose its donors.

Both SMP and SLF raised more in the first six months of 2023 than they did in the first six months of 2021. Filings are due to the FEC on Monday.

In 2022, SMP and SLF spent a combined $618 million, flooding the airwaves in key battleground states.

After expanding their majority in 2022, Democrats face a tall task in retaining their 51-49 margin. The party will have to defend three senators—Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jon Tester of Montana, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia—representing states that voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. All three are the last remaining statewide elected Democrats in their respective states. Other states that are expected to have competitive Senate races include Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.