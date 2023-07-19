Senate Slashes NASA Mars Mission Budget Over ‘Significant Concerns’
Lawmakers want guarantees the agency will not spend more than $5 billion, well below the estimated total cost of the job
The Senate expressed "significant concerns" about NASA's upcoming plans, including a mission to Mars.
NASA requested approximately $950 million for the mission to the red planet to collect soil samples, but Senate appropriations are offering just $300 million for the fiscal year 2024.
"The Committee has significant concerns about the technical challenges facing [mission Mars Sample Return] and potential further impacts on confirmed missions, even before MSR has completed preliminary design review," the Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee announced in their bill.
They also want a guarantee that the Mars mission will not exceed $5 billion in total costs. If they cannot guarantee that they will stay within that price range, the initial $300 million could be allocated to other areas.
The actual projected budget is much higher, with ARS Technica reporting estimates put it at $8 or $9 billion.
Thomas Zurbuchen, the former head of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, told Technica that the MRS mission was becoming a bit of a "crisis."
This was the thing that gave me sleepless nights toward the end of my tenure at NASA and even after I left. I think there's a crisis going on," he said.
"The Committee is alarmed that despite Congress providing the full request for this mission in prior years [...] the expected launch schedule continues to slip and the increasing fiscal and human resources devoted to MSR is causing NASA to delay other high priority missions across the Science Mission Directorate," the Senate report states.
The committee cast doubts on NASA being able to stay within that price range, as well as their ambitious 2028 launch date. NASA has 180 days after the passage of the spending bill to provide year-to-year analysis on the total projected costs for the project.
