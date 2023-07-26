Senate Republicans Rally Around McConnell After Lightheaded Bout

Senate Republicans rallied around their leader Wednesday after he froze up — pursing his lips, unable to speak — at a news conference. He abruptly left the podium with the help of staff and other senators before returning later and answering questions.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who voted against retaining Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as the GOP leader after the party failed to win the majority in the 2022 midterms, said he hoped McConnell had experienced a mere “momentary issue” and is doing better now.

“Mitch is strong as hell and stubborn as a mule,” Cruz said. “And so I have every hope that he will fight back from any health issues and fully recover.”

McConnell, the Senate minority leader, walked to the lectern, greeted assembled reporters and photographers and began talking about an annual defense policy bill before stopping mid-sentence.

“In a string of uhh,” McConnell said, trailing off and staring ahead for several seconds before his staff and Senate GOP leaders embraced him and asked if he was OK.

“Are you good, Mitch?” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, asked from his left.

“You OK, Mitch?” Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the third highest-ranking Republican leader, asked from his right. “Anything else you wanna say or should we just go back to your office?”

McConnell stepped back while his deputy, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., took over. McConnell eventually left the news conference entirely before returning and answering questions.

“I’m fine,” he assured reporters when he returned. He refused, however, to elaborate any further on what had just occurred moments earlier.

The Office of the Attending Physician in the Capitol did not respond to a request for comment on whether McConnell received treatment from its medical staff on Wednesday.

A McConnell aide later clarified to reporters that the Kentucky Republican “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.” The aide noted that McConnell returned to take questions, “which as everyone observed was sharp.”

Republican senators walking in and out of an all-senators briefing on artificial intelligence in the aftermath of the McConnell incident said they didn’t have much more information than what had already been reported.

“I saw that he clearly was a little lightheaded but was able to come back and answer some questions,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. “I really don’t have any additional information.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, saw the episode online but said, “I don’t have any information on that other than what I saw on Twitter.”

McConnell, 81, is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. He beat back a long-shot challenge to his leadership last year despite the party losing a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, shrinking their ranks from 50 to 49 in the new Congress.

Last month, McConnell struggled to hear questions and spoke unusually softly, making it difficult for reporters to hear him. And he was treated for a concussion and a fractured rib after falling at a March dinner, requiring him to spend substantial time recovering at home in Kentucky.

McConnell didn’t attend Wednesday’s AI briefing, according to Sen. Mike Rounds, S.D., who said the GOP leader seemed fine at the Republican Conference lunch that preceded the weekly news conference where McConnell had his lightheaded spell.

“After he had his fall, we were concerned about him,” Rounds said. “He was at lunch today. He looked sharp at lunch today. He still commands a huge amount of respect for our conference, so we wish him the best.”

McConnell is one of four octogenarians in the Senate. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is the eldest member of the chamber at 90, followed by 89-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, 81-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and 80-year-old Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho.

Feinstein, whose health has come under intense scrutiny this year as she dealt with shingles, depriving Democrats of a key vote on the Judiciary Committee, has announced she won’t seek reelection next year. Grassley was reelected to another six-year term in 2022, while Sanders hasn’t said whether he will run for reelection next year, and McConnell and Risch aren’t on the ballot until 2026.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said he hasn’t had a chance to talk to McConnell but cited his staff’s assessment that he was just a little lightheaded.

“That’s happened to all of us sometimes in the middle of this heat,” he said on a day when the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Washington, D.C. Kennedy downplayed the incident as something he didn’t see “as a particularly big deal.”

McConnell has seemed healthy and his “same old self” in recent weeks, Kennedy said.

“Mitch has been fine since he’s been back,” Kennedy continued. “He did have a concussion, and a concussion will put you down. But he’s been fine. Whatever happened, he’ll explain it.”

(L-R) Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on July 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Romney said it’s too early to say whether McConnell should be replaced as the Senate GOP leader. Cornyn and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said they both support him continuing to serve in the role.

“I hope that he gets a good rest over the break,” Capito said.

The Senate is set to be in session for one more day this week before kicking off a looming recess, sending members home until after Labor Day.

Warren Rojas contributed reporting.