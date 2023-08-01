Senate Republicans Press EPA to Withdraw Power Plant Emission Limits - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Senate Republicans Press EPA to Withdraw Power Plant Emission Limits

The proposed rule in question would require the use of cleaner fuels and engage in carbon emission capture to reduce emissions

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) speaks during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Thirty-nine Senate Republicans are sending a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency requesting its proposed limits on power plant emissions not be implemented, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Post.

"The EPA has again grossly misinterpreted the scope of authority Congress granted under Section 111 of the Clean Air Act," reads the letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The proposed rule in question would require coal and gas power plants to utilize cleaner fuels and engage in carbon emission capture to reduce emissions. The EPA estimates that if this proposal is enacted it would result in 617 million fewer metric tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted.

“By requiring the best system of emission reduction for coal plants to install and operate CCS technology at a 90-percent carbon dioxide capture rate by 2030, the EPA is effectively requiring these plants to shut down,” the Republican wrote in their letter.

Read More

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, is behind the letter, and convinced 38 of her Republican colleagues in the Senate to sign, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken. Capito also introduced a resolution of disapproval to end the proposed rule in May.

“I don’t know where this will put West Virginia except in the crosshairs of the destruction of jobs, competitiveness and other areas where we will be severely punished,” Capito said in a press conference about her resolution.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.