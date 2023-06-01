Senate Reaches Agreement to Speed Up Vote on Debt Limit Bill

The Senate began voting Thursday night on nearly a dozen amendments to the debt ceiling bill, setting the stage for Congress to send the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Senators reached an agreement that set the chamber up to consider the House-passed debt limit legislation for a full floor vote after all 11 amendments receive a vote. All but one of the amendments are filed by Republicans.

Debate time for each amendment will be limited to two minutes for each party, and each vote limited to 10 minutes.

The amendments included an overhaul of the debt ceiling bill proposed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and a change to repeal the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

The agreement was necessary to expedite the process as just one senator could have held up the bill’s consideration. The concession to consider amendment votes was needed to lockdown unanimity on allowing the vote to happen Thursday night. The amendments are almost certain to fail, with the House not expected to consider a bill that has been altered in the Senate.

“Let’s keep this process moving quickly,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “After we finish voting on the amendments, we are immediately considering final passage and by passing this bill we will avoid default tonight.”

“America,” he added, “can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Schumer also said that as an agreement with GOP leadership the spending caps in the debt limit deal would not prohibit the Senate from appropriating emergency and supplemental funding for defense, including international support. Several senators had voiced concerns about the defense spending levels set in the bill.

While progressives have balked at spending caps and increased work requirements for food programs and conservatives wanted to see deeper spending cuts, there was otherwise little appetite in the Senate to delay the passage of the bill after it cleared the House by a 314-117 vote Wednesday evening, earning majority support from both parties.

“I think the great majority of us, maybe 99 of us, would like to have this completed tonight,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told The Messenger.

Lawmakers have scrambled this week to get the bill through Congress after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Joe Biden struck a deal last weekend that raises the debt ceiling and caps federal spending. The Treasury Department has said the government will be unable to pay its bills by June 5 without a debt limit increase.