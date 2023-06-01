The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Senate Reaches Agreement to Speed Up Vote on Debt Limit Bill

    Senators are considering 11 amendments to the legislation, which they are aiming to pass Thursday night

    Published |Updated
    Stephen Neukam and Nolan D. McCaskill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The Senate began voting Thursday night on nearly a dozen amendments to the debt ceiling bill, setting the stage for Congress to send the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.

    Senators reached an agreement that set the chamber up to consider the House-passed debt limit legislation for a full floor vote after all 11 amendments receive a vote. All but one of the amendments are filed by Republicans. 

    Debate time for each amendment will be limited to two minutes for each party, and each vote limited to 10 minutes.

    The amendments included an overhaul of the debt ceiling bill proposed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and a change to repeal the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

    Read More

    The agreement was necessary to expedite the process as just one senator could have held up the bill’s consideration. The concession to consider amendment votes was needed to lockdown unanimity on allowing the vote to happen Thursday night. The amendments are almost certain to fail, with the House not expected to consider a bill that has been altered in the Senate. 

    “Let’s keep this process moving quickly,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said. “After we finish voting on the amendments, we are immediately considering final passage and by passing this bill we will avoid default tonight.”

    “America,” he added, “can breathe a sigh of relief.”

    Schumer also said that as an agreement with GOP leadership the spending caps in the debt limit deal would not prohibit the Senate from appropriating emergency and supplemental funding for defense, including international support. Several senators had voiced concerns about the defense spending levels set in the bill.

    While progressives have balked at spending caps and increased work requirements for food programs and conservatives wanted to see deeper spending cuts, there was otherwise little appetite in the Senate to delay the passage of the bill after it cleared the House by a 314-117 vote Wednesday evening, earning majority support from both parties. 

    “I think the great majority of us, maybe 99 of us, would like to have this completed tonight,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told The Messenger.

    Lawmakers have scrambled this week to get the bill through Congress after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Joe Biden struck a deal last weekend that raises the debt ceiling and caps federal spending. The Treasury Department has said the government will be unable to pay its bills by June 5 without a debt limit increase.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.