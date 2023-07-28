Senate Passes Sweeping Bipartisan Defense Bill

The Senate on Thursday passed a massive, bipartisan defense bill aimed at combating foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran and boosting support to allies like Ukraine.

The 86-11 vote drew majority support from both parties.

Eleven senators voted against the bill: Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The bipartisan Senate support stands in contrast to the House, which earlier this month passed its version of the annual defense authorization along party lines, 219-210.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hailed the defense measure as “one of the most important bills of the year and something that, for more than six decades, has passed with bipartisan support.”

The Senate avoided wading into controversial issues that plagued the House legislation, like a Pentagon policy that provides paid leave and reimburses transportation costs for service members seeking abortion services.

The House added an amendment to its bill to block the Pentagon abortion policy, but the Senate did not even vote on a similar amendment offered by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

“The good thing is that we have the House amendment, and we will be able to negotiate from there,” Ernst told The Messenger. “So while I'm disappointed we didn't take it up here, we'll be able to fight and use the House.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has been holding up military nominations in an effort to pressure the Pentagon to drop the abortion policy but didn’t want to vote to block it as part of the defense authorization bill because he expected the amendment would fail and hurt his cause.

If a resolution is not reached before the House and Senate begin formal negotiations to resolve their differences on the defense legislation, they will have to battle over the abortion policy.

The House-passed bill also includes other controversial provisions to block diversity initiatives and prohibit the military’s health care plan from covering sex reassignment surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender individuals. Those, too, will have to be negotiated with the Senate in conference.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, a member of the Armed Services Committee, predicted the House provisions on culture war matters will not survive the negotiations.

"I think there's some strong leadership in the House that will get it done in a way that is not going to [have] all of their really bad amendments that will never make it out from our side," she told The Messenger.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hailed passage of the chamber's bipartisan defense bill. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., another Armed Services panel member, said the Senate bill carries more weight this year heading into conference since it was more bipartisan than the House version.

"A number of [House] members will grumble about ours and we'll get to business and reality," he said. "And we'll have a bill that a lot of House Republicans and most Democrats can vote for."

Schumer has pointed to the defense bill, as well as bipartisan spending bills the Senate Appropriations Committee has approved, as an example of the “glaring” contrast between the two chambers.

“House Republicans should look to the Senate for how to really get things done and help the American people instead of just shouting partisan screeds,” he said.

Both the Senate and House bills authorize $886 billion in spending on defense programs for the coming fiscal year, which was the level both parties agreed to in the recent debt limit law. Actual funding will come through the appropriations process.

Both bills would also provide a 5 percent pay increase for service members and include provisions to boost research on defense technology to respond to evolving threats, like tools to counter unmanned aircraft.

The Senate’s version of the defense authorization bill focuses more on bipartisan priorities, some of which are also in the House bill. But it stays away from provisions that the House included to target diversity initiatives and LGBTQ issues.

The Senate voted on dozens of amendments to the defense bill before passing it, and many noncontroversial proposals passed with broad bipartisan support. Those included proposals to combat China, protect service members from debt collectors and a measure to reauthorize funding for the World Trade Center Health Program.

Other more partisan proposals also did not make it into the bill.

A veiled anti-LGBTQ measure from Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to prohibit military bases from flying any flag other than the U.S. flag, failed, 50-49.

And an amendment from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to make it easier for service members who refused COVID-19 vaccines to be readmitted was defeated, 46-53.

The Senate also rejected efforts to streamline oversight over U.S. financial aid to Ukraine.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and other senators had proposed creating a lead inspector general for Ukraine to centralize oversight among various federal agencies that help deliver aid to the war-torn country. But the amendment, which needed 60 votes for passage, failed 50-49.

A different proposal from Paul to put the special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction in charge of Ukraine oversight was defeated, 20-78.

A perennial proposal from Sanders to slash the Pentagon budget was also rejected, 11-88.