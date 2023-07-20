Senate Passes Measure Preventing President from Unilaterally Withdrawing from NATO - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Senate Passes Measure Preventing President from Unilaterally Withdrawing from NATO

'America is strong on our own, and even stronger with our allies,' Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted after the bill's passage

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill by a 65-28 vote that would prohibit the president from unilaterally withdrawing the United States from NATO.

Co-authored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the bill requires Senate approval or an act of Congress in order for the president to suspend, terminate, or withdraw from the alliance.

"America is strong on our own, and even stronger with our allies," Kaine tweeted after the bill's final passage. "Congress stands with this historic alliance."

Read More

The bill was proposed during 2023 Vilnius summit in Lithuania and was sponsored by 10 other bipartisan legislators.

"NATO serves as an essential military alliance that protects shared national interests and enhances America’s international presence. Any decision to leave the alliance should be rigorously debated and considered by the U.S. Congress with the input of the American people," Rubio said in the statement announcing the amendment.

Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.