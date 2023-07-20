Senate Passes Measure Preventing President from Unilaterally Withdrawing from NATO

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill by a 65-28 vote that would prohibit the president from unilaterally withdrawing the United States from NATO.

Co-authored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the bill requires Senate approval or an act of Congress in order for the president to suspend, terminate, or withdraw from the alliance.

"America is strong on our own, and even stronger with our allies," Kaine tweeted after the bill's final passage. "Congress stands with this historic alliance."

The bill was proposed during 2023 Vilnius summit in Lithuania and was sponsored by 10 other bipartisan legislators.

"NATO serves as an essential military alliance that protects shared national interests and enhances America’s international presence. Any decision to leave the alliance should be rigorously debated and considered by the U.S. Congress with the input of the American people," Rubio said in the statement announcing the amendment.