Senate Bill Would Create Transparency Around Concerts, Sports Ticket Sales

A Senate panel passed legislation Thursday that would create more transparency around event and sports ticket sales.

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee advanced an amended version of the TICKET Act, which a committee aide predicted would pass “with strong bipartisan support.”

The substitute proposal is backed by the panel’s top two leaders, Chairwoman Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and ranking member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who introduced the legislation in April.

The measure would require upfront disclosures on the total price of tickets, including fees for large sporting events and concerts. Unlike the original bill, however, it doesn’t address speculative ticketing, when sellers attempt to sell tickets they don’t have.

It “puts an end to hidden fees,” Cantwell said. “The price will say exactly what you will pay.”

She added that her goal is also to ensure that Congress stops people from selling speculative tickets.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said he hopes senators are able to make improvements to the bill to stop predatory bots from buying and selling tickets.

“There’s areas that I hope that we can improve once this bill is passed to ensure that folks are protected and that it’s not bots that are commanding the marketplace,” he told The Messenger on Wednesday. “That just seems so unfair, and my constituents who are consumers that want to go support their favorite artists or their favorite teams or whatever, sometimes they can’t because they’re priced out because some bots got in there.”

Other senators were less up to speed on the legislation.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., who sits on the Commerce Committee said, “No comment,” when asked about the legislation Wednesday.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who also sits on the panel, said she was unable to comment on the policy, while another GOP committee member candidly acknowledged having “senioritis” in the final days of session before August recess.

“I haven’t paid any attention to it,” the committee member said.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, added that he was still looking at the legislation.

“You know, some of us read our stuff before we vote on it,” he said. “But I’m aware of it and digging into it.”

The bill is Congress’ response to last year’s disaster surrounding pre-sales for tickets to a Taylor Swift tour. Users experienced long wait times, glitches, high fees and exorbitant prices from resellers.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., introduced a companion bill in the House last month cosponsored by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

The Fix the Tix Coalition praised the panel for taking a step in the right direction but said it looked forward to working with members of the committee to pass “a broad array of critical reforms ... to protect consumers from predatory ticketing practices.”

“These measures include a total ban on speculative tickets, which are fake tickets, and extensive efforts to prevent price gouging of consumers on the secondary ticketing market,” the group said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing in January on “Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” featuring testimony from Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment president and chief financial officer. Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster, leading to the formation of Live Nation Entertainment in 2010.

“Sports fans and concertgoers alike have experienced the frustration of expecting to pay the listed price for a ticket only to be hit with a slew of hidden fees at checkout,” Cruz said when he introduced the bill. “These unadvertised fees are a nuisance and deter consumers from following through with a purchase. The TICKET Act brings transparency to the whole ticketing industry, which is dominated by a few large players that can capitalize on these hidden fees.”

A 2018 Government Accountability Office report found that “primary and secondary market ticketing companies charged total fees averaging 27 percent and 31 percent, respectively, of the ticket’s price.”

Last month, Live Nation pledged to start “providing a new all-in pricing experience for concerts” across the U.S. beginning in September after joining a forum President Joe Biden hosted at the White House.

According to recent disclosures, Live Nation has spent nearly $2 million this year on lobbying.