Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Supreme Court Ethics Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved out of committee a bill that would create new ethics standards for the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The committee voted along party lines, with 11 Democrats voting in favor of it and 10 Republicans voting against. The bill, titled the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act, now advances to the Senate floor to be voted on by the entire body.
If passed, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act would require the Supreme Court to create a code of conduct, enforceable by a randomly selected panel of lower court judges who would be appointed to investigate any ethics complaints. The bill would also expand requirements for recusals and establish gift, travel and income disclosure protocols "at least as rigorous as the House and Senate disclosure rules."
At present, Supreme Court justices determine for themselves what behavior is or is not acceptable.
- Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- Senate Committee to Consider Supreme Court Ethics Bill
- Senate Democrats Announce Committee Vote on Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- Senate Republicans Reject Democrats’ Supreme Court Ethics Reform
- Democratic Senators Call on Justice Alito to Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee
The bill was proposed by Senate Democrats in response to allegations of ethical impropriety among justices. Nothing about what justices have done violates any rules currently in place, something Democrats have said needs to change.
“If the Supreme Court isn’t going to do anything to restore the public’s trust, then it’s up to us in Congress,” said Judiciary Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI., in a statement.
“You have done just about everything there is to do to delegitimize this court,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., said according to The Hill. “Members of the Democratic leadership went to the steps of the Supreme Court and literally threatened people.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics