Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Supreme Court Ethics Bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved out of committee a bill that would create new ethics standards for the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The committee voted along party lines, with 11 Democrats voting in favor of it and 10 Republicans voting against. The bill, titled the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act, now advances to the Senate floor to be voted on by the entire body.

If passed, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act would require the Supreme Court to create a code of conduct, enforceable by a randomly selected panel of lower court judges who would be appointed to investigate any ethics complaints. The bill would also expand requirements for recusals and establish gift, travel and income disclosure protocols "at least as rigorous as the House and Senate disclosure rules."

At present, Supreme Court justices determine for themselves what behavior is or is not acceptable.

The bill was proposed by Senate Democrats in response to allegations of ethical impropriety among justices. Nothing about what justices have done violates any rules currently in place, something Democrats have said needs to change.

“If the Supreme Court isn’t going to do anything to restore the public’s trust, then it’s up to us in Congress,” said Judiciary Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI., in a statement.

“You have done just about everything there is to do to delegitimize this court,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., said according to The Hill. “Members of the Democratic leadership went to the steps of the Supreme Court and literally threatened people.”